Motorola and EdgeCast join forces to deliver CDN services
Motorola Mobility recently announced that it will distribute EdgeCast Networks’ content delivery network (CDN) platform to service providers worldwide. This new relationship combines Motorola’s portfolio of on-demand, network DVR and IP CPE systems with intelligent global content delivery networks.
With this agreement, Motorola becomes a global distributor and integrator of EdgeCast’s CDN platform, which includes advanced network provisioning, monitoring and management solutions. With the proliferation of video-ready smart devices such as smartphones and tablets, service providers now have access to a complete end-to-end IP video delivery solution.
Leveraging Motorola’s expertise in VOD, nDVR and in-home, multiscreen IP video delivery capabilities, combined with EdgeCast’s global IP CDN solution, service providers can quickly benefit by accessing a complete and adaptive IP multiscreen solution that immediately expands the service provider’s revenue opportunities via an integrated VOD, nDVR, IP CDN, and both home and public-based IP multiscreen services.
