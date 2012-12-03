Modern VideoFilm installs Utah Routing switchers at infrastructure core

Hollywood postproduction house Modern VideoFilm has chosen a Utah Scientific UTAH-400/XL routing switcher to serve as the core of its infrastructure in its new 96,000sq-ft headquarters facility in Burbank, CA.

The UTAH-400/XL router also connects with a smaller UTAH-400 router that Modern VideoFilm purchased for its new Santa Monica facility.

The UTAH-400/XL router sits in a 1056 x 1056 chassis, which Modern VideoFilm has filled with I/O cards for 912 inputs and 804 outputs. The router is installed with the rear-panel BNCs facing forwards, making it easier for engineers to access the ins and outs that connect the BNC bulkhead panels to racks directly adjacent to the router.

Because everything is connected to the router, signals are distributed electronically over the building's extensive fiber network with no need for patch bays or distribution amplifiers. The UTAH-400/XL is part of a system of digital switches that includes SDI, RS-422, Fibre Channel, and Ethernet. The setup process for different shows is quick and efficient because Modern VideoFilm can simply hot-switch the signal from one show to another.