Microsemi Completes Acquisition of Symmetricom

Just before Thanksgiving, Microsemi Corp. announced it had completed its acquisition of Symmetricom, the manufacturer of GPS-locked NTP servers and other highly precise timekeeping technologies and systems. Symmetricom equipment is widely used in the broadcast and communications industry and their equipment is also used in national power grid systems, as well as in critical military and civilian networks.



“We look forward to integrating the talented Symmetricom team and leveraging our product and technology synergies to develop solutions that contribute to our customers' success,” said James J. Peterson, chairman of the board and CEO of Microsemi. “We are eager to drive the business forward for our stakeholders as we continue to execute Microsemi's growth strategy.”



Microsemi Corp. is a provider of high performance semiconductor solutions. The acquisition will give it a strong footprint in IT infrastructure and metrology applications as well as an opportunity to capitalize on growth opportunities for Symmetricom's chip scale atomic clock (CSAC) technology and other cutting edge products.