MaxLinear Launches New Sat Receiver ICs

MaxLinear has introduced a new family of tuner/demodulator products for satellite television that will make it easier for one receiver to provide different channels and programming to multiple TV sets or recorders. MaxLinear's MxL500 family of single-chip “Full-Spectrum Capture” satellite front-end devices support up to four RF inputs. The chip is available with up to eight DVB-S/S2 demodulators, providing as many as eight simultaneous outputs from four different satellite transponders.



MaxLinear said the MxL500 chips can receive up to 4.8 GHz of satellite spectrum, while supporting requirements of next-generation digital satellite low noise block converter (LNB) applications. The inputs can be configured for conventional L-band (950-2150 MHz) or a wider bandwidth of 250-2300 MHz. The chip uses 40 nm digital CMOS technology, with power consumption in typical applications amounting to only 1.7 Watts.



“MaxLinear is well known in the industry for its low-power Full Spectrum Capture capability,” said Brian Sprague, MaxLinear's vice president and general manager said. “With the availability of the MxL500 product line, MaxLinear has achieved a major milestone by directing this capability to address the needs of the satellite market place. Our new MxL500 product line provides industry-leading single-chip solutions that will enable our customers and operator partners to deliver next generation multi-channel satellite applications that are highly cost effective, and have the lowest power consumption in the industry."



The MxL500 series devices are sampling now and are expected to be in full production by April 2013.

