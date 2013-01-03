LiveU technology brings Cologne Marathon to more than 25,000 online viewers

LiveU recently announced that Streaming Factory, in partnership with LiveU, Livestream and GO:TV, successfully brought the recent Cologne Marathon to life — held in early October — for more than 25,000 online viewers, delivering live footage during the race.



The 16th RheinEnergie Marathon Cologne is the largest sporting event held in the North Rheine Westphalia region of Germany, with more than 25,000 people taking part. This not only includes runners, but also hand bikers and skaters of various kinds. Streaming Factory was hired to transmit the event to the official website by the organizers.



A flagship LiveU LU70 unit allowed Streaming Factory to closely follow the entire race using a motorcycle and cameraman, bringing up-close, visually exciting images to viewers while moving alongside the race; this was the main stream. In addition, Streaming Factory placed cameras around the finish line and these, along with the cellular signal from the LiveU unit, were vision mixed on-site and then streamed via Livestream’s CDN.



The solution and support was supplied to Streaming Factory by Netorium, LiveU’s German partner. LiveU’s flagship LU70 product is a bonded 3G/4G LTE backpack with proprietary RF technology for superior resiliency, up to 1080 HD video and sub-second latency for a satellite-like experience.