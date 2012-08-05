LiveU at the Olympics

LiveU recently announced that more than 100 units will be used to provide enhanced live video coverage of the 2012 London Olympic Games. Customers that will be using LiveU’s technology to increase the scope of their content, taking advantage of its innate mobility, include NBC, Globosat, Terra, TV Record, Televisa, Uno TV and BBC News. LiveU will boost its state-of-the-art antenna technology with dedicated local network resources for extra-strong resiliency in heavily-crowded locations.

LiveU, along with its exclusive UK partner Garland Partners Ltd, has further enhanced its technology for the Olympics using QoS SIM cards. The services, backed by the on-site support team, will enable LiveU customers to deliver the best broadcasting and online video experience. In addition, LiveU is using dedicated network resources, supplied by Broadnet Communications.

LiveU’s pioneering uplink technology was deployed for the first time at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where NBC Universal used LiveU’s live mobile units to broadcast live from the Games — a landmark event for the company. Since then, LiveU has been covering the world’s top news and sporting events for hundreds of customers, including tier-1 broadcasters, global news agencies and online media — notably the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, the annual Super Bowl and NBA Finals.