Linear Technology Announces New 30 MHz to 1.4 GHz Wideband I/Q Demodulator



Linear Technology announced its LTC6684 ultra-wide bandwidth direct conversion I/Q demodulator on Monday. The device is capable of operating from 30 MHz to 1.4 GHz and features IIP2 performance of 80 dBm or higher, making it ideal for detecting weaker signals in the presence of much stronger signals. The LTC6684 also includes DC offset cancellation and specifies the phase I/Q phase mismatch at only 0.25 degrees.



The demodulator offers a conversion gain of 5.4 dB and a noise figure of 9.9 dB.





