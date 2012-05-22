Linear Acoustic to mark a decade of DTV at Broadcast Asia

This year, Linear Acoustic celebrates 10 years of DTV sound science in the broadcast industry. While television broadcasters are fixated on compliance, the company continues to focus on audio.

The systems that make up the Linear Acoustic family of metering and loudness control products are designed for broadcasters who want to ensure compliance but recognize the need to do so without compromising audio quality.

Among the new additions to its product lineup to feature at this year's Broadcast Asia event in Singapore is the AERO.lite Transmission Audio Loudness Manager, which is designed specifically for two-channel (stereo only) applications, while the high-density AERO.1000 Audio/Loudness Platform offers up to eight individual processing cores, each available with Dolby encoding and decoding in a 1RU package. The LQ-1 Loudness Meter offers streamlined metering with Dolby Dialogue Intelligence.