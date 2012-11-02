Leader Instruments unveils LV 7770-01

Leader Instruments has unveiled its LV 7770-01 remote control unit, which allows an LV 7770 multi-standard rasterizing signal analyzer or LV 5770 compact multi-monitor to be operated across any distance via an IP connection.

The unit is useful in a mobile production vehicle where the narrow depth makes the controller particularly easy to accommodate, or in a post-production studio where a test instrument located in an apparatus room can be accessed from an unlimited number of workstations. Its controls closely match those of the LV 7770, so no time needs to be wasted in re-familiarization.