Leader Instruments launches LV5307 monitor/rasterizer

Leader Instruments has rolled out the LV5307, an SDI and HDMI video monitor with a wide range of features for professional video content creation and post production. The monitor incorporates a bright 7in widescreen color display screen, signal analysis, SDI to HDMI cross-conversion and audio de-embedding in a compact unit.

A key feature is its ability to cross-convert 3G-SDI, HD-SDI and SD-SDI to HDMI and vice versa. The HDMI output can be used as a resterizer delivering screen content to an external monitor.

All inputs are located at the rear of the unit. Connectivity capabilities include SDI in/out, Y/Pb/Pr analog component in, left/right analog audio in, PC audio in/out, HDMI in/out, RS-485 in/out, de-embedded audio out (left and right, selected from 16 digital channels in the SDI stream), plus a four-pin XLR power input.

The LV5307 provides picture monitoring of analog, SDI and HDMI inputs. Selectable waveform, vector and false-color test screens can be inset over SDI and HDMI sources. Picture functions include markers, monochrome, blue-only, red-only and green-only modes, plus a cross-pulse function. A peaking function is included to allow precise adjustment of camera focus.