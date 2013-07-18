Leader Instruments introduces LF 6800 remote broadcast transmission monitor

Leader Instruments has chosen the SET Broadcast & Cable Show in Sao Paulo as the venue for the introduction of its new LF 6800 digital broadcast signal monitor.

Designed for use by transmission service providers, cable television network operators and broadcast systems integrators, the Leader LF 6800 allows measurement of the channel signal corresponding to a range of globally-used broadcast signal formats. These consist of the digital terrestrial television broadcasting standard (ISDB-T/Tb), BS digital broadcasting (ISDB-S), CS digital broadcasting (DVB-S/DVB-S2), plus the CATV digital broadcasting (ITU J.83 B/C) used in Japan.

An integral Ethernet interface allows easy control of multiple LF 6800 signal monitors in any location via a single PC using a standard Web browser. SNMP, HTTP, FTP and SNTP Ethernet protocols can all be handled. An automatic alarm can be activated if the signal quality of one or more channels falls outside preset measurement parameters. A full log of relevant data is maintained for inspection and analysis. This data can also be transferred as a file for reference at other locations.

The Leader LF 6800 occupies 1RU of height, half rack width. It can be configured and fully operated from the front panel via a backlit LCD alphanumeric display, four control pushbuttons plus menu and data-entry buttons. LEDs provide confirmation of mains power, Ethernet, remote and alarm status. USB and remote connection ports are located on the front panel. The rear panel includes an 75ohm coaxial RF input, Ethernet port and standard three-pin universal mains input (90V to 250V, 50Hz/60Hz).