KETK-TV deploys new pedestal/head systems for newscasts

KETK-TV, a Communications Corporation of America station and the East Texas NBC affiliate located in Tyler, recently replaced a set of aging and obsolete pedestals with three Shotoku TP200/SX300 systems.

On the air since 1987, KETK-TV provides news for Tyler, Longview and Waco, TX, as well as Shreveport and Baton Rouge, LA, sister stations from its Tyler facility. Communications Corporation of America is a medium-market broadcast and digital media company with outlets throughout Louisiana, Texas and Indiana.

“KETK selected the Shotoku systems following a fairly extensive research process,” explained Dan Trent, chief engineer at KETK-TV

“We produce 12 hours of news per day for five stations from our Tyler facility, so Shotoku’s TP200/SX300 pedestal/head system gets a lot of use,” said Trent. “Our former equipment wasn’t capable of up and down movement, and that limited production creativity. The new units change elevation easily, giving operators the freedom to capture a variety of shots and adjust to our different sets. ”

Shotoku’s TP200/SX300 pedestal system is well suited for news and production studios. The two-stage pneumatic pedestal has a maximum payload of more than 177lbs and supports a wide range of camera configurations. Its column and base offer maximum stability and great operational flexibility. One-step foot brake and single-action cable guard enables precise movements and control at all times..

The companion SX300 pan-and-tilt fluid head supports an 88lb payload and counterbalance/smooth pan-and-tilt drag to maximize image flexibility.