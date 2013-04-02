JVC announces GY-HM70 camcorder

JVC has announced the GY-HM70 ProHD shoulder-supported camcorder, which is designed to deliver 60p full HD images and innovative features at a cost-effective price point. With a 12-megapixel CMOS imager, it records 1920 x 1080 footage in the AVCHD Progressive format at 28Mb/s to dual solid-state memory cards.

The camcorder is equipped with a high-quality 29.5mm wide-angle GT lens that offers smooth 16X dynamic zoom performance. It features manual focus, iris and shutter controls, as well as manual and automatic white balance. It also provides an optical image stabilizer, auto focus and focus assist.

At the core of the GY-HM70 is its 1/2.3in 12 megapixel CMOS imager. When combined with JVC's FALCONBRID high-speed processor, it captures, processes and records 1080/60p, 1080/60i and 480/60i (SD) footage at various bit rates to SDHC/SDXC memory cards. It also allows high-speed video recording for slow-motion footage at 300fps (720 x 480 resolution) and captures 12-megapixel still images.