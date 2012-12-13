JVC 8K projection immerses pilots

Boeing recently demonstrated new technology with its Constant Resolution Visual System (CRVS) that allows the system to deliver almost four times the resolution of high definition for more realistic and effective military training. JVC’s new e-Shift 8K projection technology brings CRVS’ visual acuity closer to 20/20 while keeping the system’s projector small and affordable. It nearly doubles a projector’s resolution horizontally and vertically, approaching 8K performance from a 4K device.

CRVS previously provided the highest-resolution, lowest-cost solution on the market. With JVC e-Shift 8K projectors, CRVS has taken another leap forward in visual performance and fidelity to better prepare military pilots by allowing them to train in a more realistic, yet safe, environment.

CRVS provides constant target visibility throughout the entire field of vision by surrounding the pilot and cockpit in an eggshell-like environment that visually transforms into cities, landscapes and complex combat scenarios. JVC e-Shift 8K projectors further enhance the training experience and enable pilots to identify targets at real-world ranges.

CRVS is compatible with a wide range of fast jet and rotary-wing cockpits and aviator night vision goggles, and easily integrates with current and future head-mounted displays. Existing CRVS customers can upgrade to JVC e-Shift 8K without modifying screens or structure.