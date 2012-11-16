International, local broadcasters leverage IP newsgathering for live election coverage

Several broadcasters around the world as well as hundreds of U.S. stations relied upon TVU Networks TVUPack 3G/4G mobile uplink systems to broadcast live results of the U.S. local, national and presidential elections Nov. 6.

SBS (Australia), ARD (Germany), France 24, France TV, TVB (Hong Kong) and BBTV (Thailand) used TVU’s global rental program to deploy TVUPack in locations across the United States to deliver live coverage of the presidential elections.

Live reports from the campaign headquarters of President Barack Obama and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney were contributed via TVUPack by international broadcasters as events unfolded. Local stations used TVUPack to cover national, state and local election results and deliver live updates and innovative content to viewers.

“Because of TVUPack, we were able to dramatically increase our ability to go live from various locations to cover the election results,” said Jeff Clark, operations manager, WIFR-TV in Rockford, IL.

“Ordinarily we would only be able to go live using one or two OB vans in stationary locations. However, TVUPack enabled us to do six simultaneous live shots, giving us a tremendous edge over our competitors,” he added.

TVUPack is a cellular uplink system that dynamically segments a video signal and broadcasts it over multiple wireless 3G/4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, WiMAX, BGAN, satellite and microwave connections, ensuring that bandwidth from each connection is fully used and aggregated.