Intelsat 19 Update

According to the SpaceFlightNow.com article, Solar panel shakes loose on Intelsat broadcast satellite, a stuck solar array on the Intelsat 19 broadcasting satellite dislodged itself last week, but engineers will not know how much of the craft's mission can be accomplished until its communications payload is activated. The article notes that Intelsat 19 was designed to replace Intelsat 8, which was launched in 1998. Intelsat 8 will remain in service through the end of 2019, so there will be no interruption of service if Intelsat 19 is unable to obtain full operations.