Intel Gains Wireless Signal Processing Technology via Mindspeed Acquisition

Mindspeed Technologies, Inc., as part of its plan to merge with M/A-COM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., has reached a definitive agreement to sell the assets of its wireless infrastructure business unit to Intel Corporation.

In announcing the agreement, Intel noted the worlds of information technology and communications technology are converging. Within the network, additional workloads that need to be processed required specific capabilities focused on packet processing and signal processing. Intel said its platforms today deliver three of the four key processing workloads: application processing, control processing and packet processing. Through the Mindspeed acquisition Intel will gain a wireless infrastructure team with deep experience in delivery signal processing related technologies and IP for base stations, allowing Intel to accelerate consolidation of the final fourth workload in Intel technologies.

For additional information, refer to the Mindspeed and Intel announcements.