Integrated Microwave Technologies and Dejero join to develop microwave with bonded cellular option

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) and Dejero have announced a joint technology and product partnership to develop a next-generation, camera-mounted bonded cellular and microwave system for electronic newsgathering (ENG).

The resulting product, the Dejero + Nucomm Connect Live transmitter, is a hybrid solution that offers mobile ENG teams an alternative to traditional satellite and microwave links.

As the latest addition to Dejero’s LIVE+ platform of cellular ENG products, the Connect Live transmitter is a combination of IMT’s coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing (COFDM) technology and Dejero’s patent-pending adaptive-bit-rate cellular bonding technologies and portal management system.

A prototype of the Connect Live transmitter is on display at both the IMT booth (C6032) and Dejero booth (N1110) at NAB.

“With its dual COFDM and bonded 3G/4G LTE live HD video streaming capabilities, the Connect Live system is essentially two products in one,” said Stephen Shpock, an IMT executive. “Through this partnership, we’ve brought together the best of IMT’s microwave and Dejero’s cellular bonding-expertise, allowing broadcasters to cover live breaking news and provide real-time reporting from locations that are too costly or difficult to reach with traditional methods.”

The Dejero + Nucomm Connect Live transmitter is manufactured by IMT, a business unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division.

Connect Live is powered by Dejero’s LIVE+ Core Software. Through Dejero’s exclusive Intelligent Connection Management, the Connect Live transmitter automatically manages the dataflow across each connection to realize the desired latency while maintaining a high-quality picture.

At start-up, the Connect Live transmitter will auto-convert the signal from HD to SD depending on network conditions. Initiating a transmission is as simple as attaching the Connect Live device and power supply to the camera, selecting the desired latency and video quality, and pressing the “start” button.

Depending on the operator’s specific needs in the field, latency versus video quality can be quickly tuned between interview, balanced and high-quality preset modes via the Connect Live intuitive-touch LCD display.

In COFDM mode, the unit covers the entire BAS 2GHz band. Additionally, the unit is available for the 5.8GHz non-licensed band. IMT has outfitted the Connect Live hardware with an RJ-45 Ethernet connector, allowing it to be configured to stream video over VSAT terminals.

Back in the studio, the Dejero LIVE+ Broadcast Server receives and decodes the transmissions and outputs real-time genlocked video from the Connect Live transmitter. The LIVE+ Portal provides real-time statistics, monitoring and switching capabilities in the cloud.