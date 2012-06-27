Imagine Communications, Falcon IP ink deal

Imagine Communications said this week that Falcon IP/Complete has become a technical partner and reseller of Imagine's transcoding systems for multiscreen IP video.

Under terms of the agreement, Falcon will sell and install Imagine's full range of ICE Video Platform transcoding systems to cable, telco and OTT video service providers. Falcon Communications has more than 40 years of experience in designing and building network infrastructures for the telecommunications market.

Imagine's ICE Video Platform is a video processing system that gives service providers the ability to deliver a high-quality viewing experience for linear IPTV broadcasting and multiscreen transcoding, while realizing the most efficient network resource consumption.

Available in a dense 1RU package or as a NEBS-compliant blade system, the Imagine ICE Video Platform is the well suited for IPTV service providers that need to deploy more channels with higher picture quality, and then add support for multiple devices such as tablets, PCs and smartphones.