IEEE Broadcast Symposium—RF, IP and ATSC 3.0

The 2014 IEEE Broadcast Symposium starts October 15 in San Antonio, Texas. The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society moved the symposium out of the Washington, D.C. area for the first time last year with well-attended sessions in San Diego.



This 2014 program covers a wide range of topics. RF remains a popular topic, but there are more papers covering networking and IP distribution inside and outside the facility. The symposium opens Wednesday morning with “A discussion on the evolution of the broadcast networking requirements and the impact on plant architecture.”



RF Radiation Exposure safety standards, practices and regulations are the focus of the afternoon tutorial session.



Thursday, Kelly Williams from the National Association of Broadcasters will report on comparative field tests of DVB-T2 and ATSC conducted in cooperation with Sinclair. Thursday afternoon's sessions cover advanced radio transmission systems. David Layer's paper on “All Digital Radio” should be interesting and I expect the audience questions and comments will be, too.



The symposium closes Friday with an afternoon session focusing on future broadcast TV technology, with a thorough description of what's happening with ATSC 3.0. Papers will cover broadcast station architecture, the presentation layer, the transport/management layer and the physical (RF) layer.



See the 2014 IEEE Broadcast Symposium Technical Program for a list of all the planned papers as well as other events around the Symposium. Registration is open now. I hope to see you there!