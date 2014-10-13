IC Tuner Pioneer MaxLinear to Acquire Physpeed

MaxLinear has signed an agreement to acquire Physpeed, allowing it to expand beyond its TV and satellite silicon tuner and mixed signal integrated circuits into very high speed IP connectivity. Physpeed is a privately held developer of high-speed physical layer interconnection products. Physpeed's solutions include optical physical medium devices (PMDs) and clock data recovery (CDR) devices operating at line-rate speeds ranging from 10 Gbps to 100 Gbps today and up to 400 Gbps in the future.



Dr. Kishore Seendripu, CEO of MaxLinear, said, “Physpeed’s expertise in high-speed analog design, combined with MaxLinear’s proven low-power digital CMOS mixed signal-integration and DSP capabilities, will bring to market solutions that will uniquely enable the explosive data traffic growth generated from smartphones and tablets, and over-the-top (OTT) streaming video, in addition to cloud computing and data analytics in hyper-scale data centers.”



Seendripu added, “We believe that the unique engineering capabilities which enabled MaxLinear to pioneer Full-Spectrum Capture (FSC) technologies in cable and satellite broadband communications markets, ideally position us to develop world-class high speed physical layer interconnect devices which will drive the migration of data center and telecommunication markets from 100Gbps to 400Gbps links.”