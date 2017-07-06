How IP-Based KVM Transforms the Post-Production Studio

NEW YORK--The U.S. is the hub of the world's film and broadcast industry with dozens of post-production studios located up and down each coast and everywhere in between. Depending on where a studio is located, there are varying resources available to post-production engineers. Some have access to sprawling land and newer facilities, while others operate in smaller post-production suites, facing obstacles that make their work more challenging, including cramped conditions and difficulty implementing innovative technology since they have less space to edit.

There are many technologies that help solve these challenges, including IP-based KVM. To create top-notch content, including films, television programming, advertising and more, users require access to technologically sophisticated and ergonomically comfortable post-production facilities. IP-based KVM is particularly useful in post-production studios as it allows the relocation of physical machines into a central server room where they are temperature-controlled, secure and out of the operator's way. At the same time, IP-based KVM technology allows operators to access and control multiple machines with just a single keyboard or mouse, no matter where they are located, not only creating an improved working environment for the operators, but also increasing the performance, lifespan and security of the machines.

New York-based PostWorks, one of the largest editorial and sound operations in the U.S., is a prime example of a studio that has used Adder's IP-based digital KVM matrix to maximize the effectiveness of its world-class post-production facility. With the high volume of content passing through its editorial suites, PostWorks needed a technology solution that would allow its users to seamlessly and efficiently edit material with maximum flexibility. PostWorks has been using KVM technology for many years, but recently sought to upgrade its systems—specifically in its audio-based editorial suites—to meet the growing needs of the studio. Its top priorities included finding a solution that was Mac-centric, low latency, and—most critically—quiet. KVM technology can be very noisy with loud fans built directly into the in-suite device. Newer IP-based KVM solutions don't have fans and are silent – a top priority in any desk mounted solution in the post-production audio world where the slightest noise could ruin an important piece of content.

Security is also a major concern for PostWorks. With the large variety of content passing through the facilities, it's vital that the tightest content security be maintained, even between adjacent rooms in same facility. The latest KVM technology is extremely secure, while admin users can allow certified users to access only the specific content they require via numerous computer systems on different floors with strictly defined access. Plus, users enjoy more comfortable working conditions since the use of KVM allows all of the computers to be located elsewhere vs. sitting in crowded “bull-pen” spaces with dozens of workstations surrounding them.

Even in post-production studios where limited space may not be as much of a concern, IP-based KVM technology is a key component in creating a top-notch facility. Hollywood studios turn to companies like Adder for IP-based, high-performance KVM solutions that allow them to efficiently enable a flexible infrastructure with users able to edit content without sacrificing the quality of the work. Post-production facilities typically have high standards requiring pixel perfect content and high frame rates. IP-based KVM technology delivers this along with a real-time user experience (i.e. no user lag), allowing users an at the computer experience but with the flexibility to switch between sources and locations in real time.

In today's post-production world, implementing the latest and greatest technologies is vital to ensuring the best working conditions and, by extension, the highest quality content possible. As technology continually advances, IP-based KVM solutions will continue to be at the forefront of the evolving broadcast industry with innovative post-production studios like PostWorks leading the charge with this user-centric approach in ergonomics and workflow.

Victor Jimenez is the north regional sales manager for Adder Technology.