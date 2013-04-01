Hearst commits to TVU Networks

TVU Networks recently announced that Hearst Television has signed an exclusive deal to deploy TVUPack mobile cellular uplink solutions across its network of 29 television stations in the United States.

With a large group of stations that reach 18 percent of U.S. households covering markets in 22 states, Hearst Television is one of the largest and farthest-reaching American broadcast groups. After carefully evaluating a number of cellular uplink transmission products, Hearst selected TVUPack because of its resilient, stable and reliable transmission capabilities, superior picture quality, and ease of use in the field. In the coming months, the station group plans to deploy the complete suite of TVUPack solutions across its network of affiliates to dramatically expand the group’s ENG capabilities and deliver live video from more locations.

TVUPack is a powerful, proven technology that will enable all Hearst stations to expand the way they broadcast news and deliver more compelling live video to viewers than ever before. TVU is a valued technology partner for Hearst, and Hearst looks forward to using TVU solutions to push the boundaries of what is possible with live newsgathering and IP video distribution.

Already in use by hundreds of leading broadcast organizations around the world, the TVUPack family of products gives broadcasters satellite and microwave TV truck functionality in a lightweight, portable and untethered form. TVUPack is the original one-button operation backpack, is simple to use and provides broadcasters with low-latency, HD-quality signal that enables them to broadcast live at any time and from any location. The TVUPack family of products has been used to deliver professional-quality live HD footage of a number of important events around the world, including the World Cup, the London Olympics, U.S. presidential elections, Hurricane Sandy and the 2013 Papal conclave.