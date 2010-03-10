Harris contracted for Broadcast Master

Harris has been contracted for its Broadcast Master sales and scheduling systems with Dubai Media and Alrai TV in Kuwait.

Dubai Media (DMI) has renewed its Harris Broadcast Master license. As part of the renewal agreement, DMI is upgrading to Version 8 of the Broadcast Master software, which offers additional features to support the company’s future growth and transition toward a file-based workflow.

File-based workflows are increasingly at the forefront of broadcasters’ agendas in the region. DMI is the fourth client in the Middle East to upgrade to Version 8 of Broadcast Master recently.

At Alrai TV, a private satellite TV channel in Kuwait, the Broadcast Master system will support revenue growth with a particular emphasis on the billing of chargeable, secondary events such as a sponsored graphics crawls across the bottom of the screen.