Harris Broadcast supports statewide HD/SD contribution and distribution for Indiana PBS

Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations (IPBS), a consortium of eight PBS TV stations and nine NPR radio stations serving communities across Indiana, is now installing a Harris Broadcast networking solution to efficiently share and manage broadcast content across all 17 member stations. Based on a new cost-efficient, high-bandwidth fiber and IP video network, the project gives these Indiana PBS member stations unprecedented real-time content sharing, collaboration, and distribution capabilities for television and radio.

The complete Harris Broadcast solution includes the Selenio media convergence platform for HD/SD video networking, Intraplex IP Link 100 and 200 codecs for audio networking, and the Magellan NMS solution for network-wide systems control and management. The entire solution positions IPBS for the future with a configurable, expandable baseband/IP video platform that can adapt to new standards and operational requirements, as well as and interoperate with third-party technology.

Selenio will control production travel costs by easily enabling every station on the network to carry live interviews from another IPBS station, or otherwise share content over the IP network. He notes that The Indiana Channel is one IPBS program service that will benefit from live, real-time networking, as it packages member station-produced features on topics of interest that appeal to viewers statewide.

Harris Broadcast will configure the entire system at WFYI, the IPBS member station in Indianapolis, and will train station engineers at this location over a two-day period. Individual stations will later migrate their components to the field as the I-Light network service becomes available locally.