HARMAN’s Studer and RTW announce loudness metering deal with Studer Vista range of digital consoles

HARMAN’s Studer has announced the introduction of Loudness Metering for all Vista consoles.

This is a result of collaboration with RTW of Koeln, Germany, who is providing a special version of the TM7 touchscreen meter to be built into the meter bridge of Vista 9 and Vista 5 M2 consoles. The TM7 meter was chosen as it perfectly complements Vistonics™, the simple and elegant touchscreen user interface that Vista customers know and love.

The TM7 meter will include custom meter presets which provides not only Loudness Metering to EBU R.128 and ITU BS.1770 but also traditional bar graph and moving needle metering to many international standards. This Loudness Meter may be retrofitted to all Vista 9 consoles.