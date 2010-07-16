German broadcasters use Media Logic for audio processing
Media Logic supplied two HD-ready workstations to German public broadcasters ARD and ZDF for the audio processing of the 2010 World Cup within the international broadcast center.
Media Logic and partners developed the system integration of audio editing with Avid’s Unity ISIS-Interplay content management system. The sound editing is based on current surround-capable Fairlight systems that also allow for native HD image reproduction from the Avid ISIS.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox