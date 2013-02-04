Gearhouse Broadcast adds new HD Mobile To Australian fleet

Global broadcast services company Gearhouse Broadcast, has announced that its Australian division, Gearhouse Broadcast Pty Limited, has commissioned a new HD outside broadcast truck to service the Australian sports and entertainment television industries that include the Seven Network, FOX Sports, Granada Media, Fremantle and many more.

Gearhouse works with many of the top producers in Australia to bring viewers exciting content such as AFL, A League soccer, Australia’s Got Talent and Super Rugby.

The new HD5 truck was designed by Gearhouse Broadcast’s team of Senior Broadcast Engineers and was built and integrated at Gearhouse Broadcast U.K. head office. The systems integration took fourteen weeks.

The HD5 truck is 13.6m long and has an expandable production area that can easily accommodate 36 staff.

It can carry up to 24 HD cameras plus wireless cameras and six POV cameras. The production switcher is a Sony 7000 with 80 Inputs 36 Outputs and integral DME’s, and routing is provided by Miranda N-Vision 8576 configured for 333 inputs and 540 outputs. Record facilities include seven EVS XT3’s and six HDCAM VTRs.

Audio is handled with a 64 fader MC56 Lawo Sound Desk, with surround sound and Dolby Audio.

Additional features include 18 monitor wall displays with quad splits for up to 80 sources, front and rear production desks for up to 10 production staff, front and rear EVS desks for up to nine operators and extensive networking facilities.