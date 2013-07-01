France Télévisions Productions outfits new OB trucks with Miranda

France Télévisions Productions recently installed NVISION 8280 Hybrid router and Kaleido KMV-3911 multiviewer modules from Miranda Technologies in two of its 3G/HD/SD-SDI “Challenger” outside broadcast trucks. The Challenger trucks, the latest additions to France Télévisions Productions’ OB fleet, are eight-to-15-camera 3G production studios mounted on 32ft trailers.

The Challenger trucks are used daily on productions for all France Télévisions’ channels and are typically deployed throughout France and bordering countries. Sports coverage, daily programs and live events will all benefit from the trucks’ built-in flexibility.

The NV8280 Hybrid video/audio routers can incorporate matrices up to 288 x 576 in just 16RU and feature 3G/HD/SD-SDI video routing with 16-channel audio de-embedding and embedding for each truck.