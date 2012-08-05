Filmmaker David Linstrom selects Litepanels

Filmmaker David Linstrom recently returned from Madagascar, where he shot stunning visuals of the delicate art of silk weaving for a documentary commissioned by the Santa Fe International Folk Art Market. Key to capturing these works of art were his Litepanels1x1 panels and Sola 4 Fresnel fixtures.

Linstrom’s shooting package was basic: Sony F800 HD camera, Fujinon 4.3x13 HD wide-angle lens, Canon 8x20 HD lens, his favorite Sachtler Video 18 tripod, Anton Bauer Dionic batteries, and for far away locations like this, Litepanels LED lights.

There was no AC power on location, and Linstrom needed battery-powered lights to supplement the daylight . Litepanels were chosen because they use little power for the amount of throw they produce, have true color, are dimmable and hold their color. Plus, they are durable and travel well.

All of the shooting locations were using available light coming through the doors and windows. Linstrom had good exposure for the artists and the room, but he needed help to highlight the beauty of their work. By augmenting the daylight with the Sola 4 Fresnel, Linstrom got just enough extra light to make things like a silk scarf ‘pop’ as the woman’s hands flew over her weaving.

Linstrom will be returning to Madagascar later this month to capture more footage for the project. This documentary on folk art will become the pilot for a series that will air on PBS in 2013.