FCC to hold webinar on spectrum repack
Television broadcasters looking for the latest repacking information from the FCC will find the latest on the vital topic during a webinar Thursday, Aug. 22, conduct by the agency’s Incentive Auction Task Force.
The webinar, scheduled for 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. EDT, will focus on the technical details of the recently released repacking software, data and output files.
Topics will include:
- Overview of repacking and general channel use restrictions;
- Overview of OET Bulletin 69 and related statutory requirements;
- Discussion of TVStudy software and performing “pairwise” interference analyses between stations using the methodology described in OET-69;
- Description of how “domain” and “interference_paired” files (together, the “constraint files”) were generated.
To attend, contact Brigid Calamis for WebEx log-in information.
