FCC Grants Experimental Licenses for White Space and 2 GHz 3G Tests

On Wednesday the FCC Office of Engineering and Technology's Experimental Licensing Branch released a list of experimental applications granted from April 1, 2012 to May 1, 2012. Two of the licenses are for frequencies used by broadcasters. ATSC Laboratories' license WG2XEN allows operations on all VHF and UHF TV (Channels 2 through 51) for white space testing, fixed and mobile, in Reno, Nev. Broadcasters using 2 GHz ENG channel A7 may want to watch for interference from WG2XBO, which allows Qualcomm to use 2105 MHz for fixed and mobile operation in Somerset, N.J. and San Diego to test third-generation (3G) technologies.

Lilee Systems, LTD received multiple experimental licenses to use 217-222 MHz (just above TV Channel 13) Rancho Cucamonga, Upland, Los Angeles, and Home Gardens, Calif. License WF2XWO allows operation in this band in Lebanon, Tenn. The operations will support Positive Train Control (PTC) as mandated by the FRA.