FCC gets back to work

With the 16-day partial government shutdown coming to an end, the Federal Communications Commission announced it would soon issue guidance on revised filing deadlines.

During the shutdown, the agency suspended all filing deadlines with the exception of Network Outage Reporting System (NORS) filing deadlines.

A notice on the re-opened FCC website recommends that filers refrain from filings asking for more relief until the agency considers its deadline guidance.

On Wednesday evening, the Senate voted 81 to 18 to fund the government through Jan. 15, 2014, and raise the debt ceiling till Feb. 7, 2014. Later, the House of Representatives approved the Senate bill by a vote of 285 to 144. President Barack Obama signed the bill after midnight.