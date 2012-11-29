FCC Extends Comment Deadlines for Incentive Auction NPRM

Thursday the FCC extended the comment deadline in the Incentive Auction Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) to Jan. 25, 2013. The deadline for reply comments is now March 12, 2013. Comments and replies were previously due Dec. 21, 2012 and Feb. 19, 2013, respectively. NAB and CTI-Wireless Association filed a joint request for the extension “due to the complex economic, engineering, and policy issues presented by the NPRM.”



The FCC Order states, “we conclude that extension of the comment and reply deadlines to January 25 and March 12, 2013, respectively, is warranted to provide commenters with sufficient time to prepare comments and reply comments that fully respond to the complex economic, engineering, and policy issues raised in the NPRM.”



