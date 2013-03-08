FCC Extends Comment Deadline for 3.6 GHz ‘Citizen's Broadband’

The FCC has extended the deadline for reply comments in its Notice of Proposed Rulemaking for a Citizens Broadband Service in the 3550-3650 MHz band from March 22, 2013 to April 5, 2013 to allow sufficient time for filing reply comments after the FCC's public workshop on the NPRM scheduled for March 13, 2013 is conducted.



I covered the NPRM and its possible impact on C-band downlinks in my article FCC Proposes 3.5 GHz 'Citizens' Broadband Service last December.



If a recording of the workshop is available on-line, and time allows, I'll cover it next week.



