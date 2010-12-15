FCC announces Video Programming and Emergency Access Advisory Committee members

VPEAAC members

Adobe – Andrew Kirkpatrick

Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions – Phyllis Anderson

American Council of the Blind – Melanie Brunson

Marlaina Leiberg, Patrik Patel – Alternates

American Foundation for the Blind – Brad Hodges

American Institute for the Prevention of Blindness – Louis Herrera

AT&T – Leonardo Velazquez

Audio Description Associates – Joel Snyder

Bright House Networks – Jeffrey Cantrell

Broadcast Interactive Media – Timur Yarnall

Caption Colorado – Gary Rulh

Chris Crosgrove – Alternate

CBS – Mark Turits

Center for Hearing and Communication – Joseph Gordon

Chicago Lighthouse Service – Bill Jurek

Comcast Cable – Charlie Kennamer

Computer Prompting & Captioning – Sydney Hoffman

Consumer Electronics Association – Brian Markwalter

Cox Communications – Steve Watkins

Digital Media Association – Lee Knife

DirecTV – Robert Gabrielli

Disney ABC Cable Networks – Vince Roberts

EchoStar Technologies – John Card

Google – Naomi Biladau

Ken Harrenstein – Alternate

Hearing Loss Association of America – Lise Hamlin

IDEAL Group – Steve Jabobs

Iowa Radio Reading Service – Mary Evans

LG Electronics – Wayne Luplow

Microsoft – Ann Marie Rohaly

Modulation Sciences – Eric Small

Motion Picture Association of America – Van Stevenson

Motorola – Jeffrey Newdeck

Music Television Networks – Christopher Heaton

Glenn Goldstein – Alternate

National Association of Broadcasters – Kelly Williams

National Association of the Deaf – Rosaline Crawford

Kelby Brick, Jeff Rosen – Alternates

National Cable & Telecommunications Association – Andy Scott

Diane Burstein, Jill Luckett – Alternates

National Captioning Institute – Beth Nubbe

Northern Virginia Resource Center for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Persons – Cheryl Heppner

Research in Motion – Greg Fields

Rovi Corporation – Adam Powers

Sony Electronics – Paul Hearty

Mark Eyer – Alternate

Telecommunications for the Deaf, – Claude Stout

Turner Broadcasting System – Clyde Smith

Verizon Technology Organization – Olu Akiwimi-Assani

James Ho – Alternate

Vitac – Tim Taylor

Bob Beyers, Heather York – Alternates

WGBH National Center on Accessible Media – Larry Goldberg

World Wide Web Consortium – Judy Brewer