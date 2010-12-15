FCC announces Video Programming and Emergency Access Advisory Committee members
VPEAAC members
Adobe – Andrew Kirkpatrick
Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions – Phyllis Anderson
American Council of the Blind – Melanie Brunson
Marlaina Leiberg, Patrik Patel – Alternates
American Foundation for the Blind – Brad Hodges
American Institute for the Prevention of Blindness – Louis Herrera
AT&T – Leonardo Velazquez
Audio Description Associates – Joel Snyder
Bright House Networks – Jeffrey Cantrell
Broadcast Interactive Media – Timur Yarnall
Caption Colorado – Gary Rulh
Chris Crosgrove – Alternate
CBS – Mark Turits
Center for Hearing and Communication – Joseph Gordon
Chicago Lighthouse Service – Bill Jurek
Comcast Cable – Charlie Kennamer
Computer Prompting & Captioning – Sydney Hoffman
Consumer Electronics Association – Brian Markwalter
Cox Communications – Steve Watkins
Digital Media Association – Lee Knife
DirecTV – Robert Gabrielli
Disney ABC Cable Networks – Vince Roberts
EchoStar Technologies – John Card
Google – Naomi Biladau
Ken Harrenstein – Alternate
Hearing Loss Association of America – Lise Hamlin
IDEAL Group – Steve Jabobs
Iowa Radio Reading Service – Mary Evans
LG Electronics – Wayne Luplow
Microsoft – Ann Marie Rohaly
Modulation Sciences – Eric Small
Motion Picture Association of America – Van Stevenson
Motorola – Jeffrey Newdeck
Music Television Networks – Christopher Heaton
Glenn Goldstein – Alternate
National Association of Broadcasters – Kelly Williams
National Association of the Deaf – Rosaline Crawford
Kelby Brick, Jeff Rosen – Alternates
National Cable & Telecommunications Association – Andy Scott
Diane Burstein, Jill Luckett – Alternates
National Captioning Institute – Beth Nubbe
Northern Virginia Resource Center for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Persons – Cheryl Heppner
Research in Motion – Greg Fields
Rovi Corporation – Adam Powers
Sony Electronics – Paul Hearty
Mark Eyer – Alternate
Telecommunications for the Deaf, – Claude Stout
Turner Broadcasting System – Clyde Smith
Verizon Technology Organization – Olu Akiwimi-Assani
James Ho – Alternate
Vitac – Tim Taylor
Bob Beyers, Heather York – Alternates
WGBH National Center on Accessible Media – Larry Goldberg
World Wide Web Consortium – Judy Brewer
