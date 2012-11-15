Extron introduces new six-input HDCP-comliant scaling switcher

Extron Electronics has introduced the IN1606, a six-input, HDCP-compliant video scaler that includes four HDMI inputs, two universal analog video inputs and two simultaneous HDMI outputs. The IN1606 accepts a wide variety of video formats including HDMI, HDTV, RGB, and SD video. It features an advanced video scaling engine with 1080i deinterlacing and Deep Color processing to deliver uncompromised picture quality for output resolutions up to 1920 x 1200 and 2K. Enhanced audio features include six stereo inputs, fixed and variable stereo outputs, two mic/line inputs with ducking and 48V phantom power, plus HDMI audio embedding and de-embedding. The IN1606 offers a complete AV switching system with flexible control options including Ethernet, RS-232 and USB.

To enhance and simplify integration, the IN1606 features SpeedSwitch Technology, which provides exceptional switching speed for HDCP-encrypted content. EDID Minder and Key Minder automatically manage EDID communication and HDCP key negotiation between input and output devices to ensure reliable operation. The IN1606 also provides immediate visual confirmation and real-time HDCP status verification, offering valuable feedback to system operators and helpdesk support staff.

With HDMI audio embedding and de-embedding, the IN1606 can insert analog input audio signals onto the HDMI output or extract embedded HDMI audio signals. Audio breakaway allows the analog audio channels to be separated from corresponding video signals so that the audio channels can operate as an independent switcher. The IN1606 also provides complete control of advanced audio configuration settings, such as audio gain, attenuation, mixing, and ducking through an intuitive Graphical User Interface.