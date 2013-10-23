Envivio shows HEVC, 5:1 MPEG-2 HD stat mux at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo

Envivio is featuring solutions designed to improve video quality and bandwidth efficiency for cable operators at SCTE Cable-Tecin Atlanta, Oct. 22-24.

The company is showing:

bandwidth-efficient 5:1 MPEG-2 HD multiplexing using its integrated statistical rate control with Envivio Muse encoders;

a comparison of real-time encoding in HEVC (H.265), AVC (H.264) and MPEG-2 using the Envivio Muse Live encoding platform;

HEVC video in MPEG-DASH format for high-quality video distribution to tablets, phones and other portable devices;

targeted ad insertion and TV Anytime capabilities, including network DVR, catch-up and start-over TV on any screen;

on-demand video encoding and processing, including dynamic just-in-time packaging (JITP).

See Envivio at SCTE Cable-Tec booth 335.