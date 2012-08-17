EDX Updates SignalPro Propagation Software

EDX Wireless has released a new version of its SignalPro propagation and RF system analysis software. SignalPro Version 8 includes several new features, the main one being enhanced Point-to-Multipoint (PtMP) planning capabilities.

“Version 8.0 of SignalPro has been designed with the needs of increasingly complex Broadband Wireless Access (BWA), Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and backhaul deployments in mind,” said Mark Chapman, CEO of EDX. “Looking forward, we see this release as a critical step in supporting the automation of small cell deployments as they emerge. We are pleased to be able to offer this level of wireless network analysis and design automation to our customers which will greatly simplify the design and optimization of large and integrated networks.”

SignalPro v8.0 also supports native 64-bit operation, reducing the time it takes to run complex studies.

EDX has been a leader in the development of propagation analysis software. It supports more than 20 published propagation models and it's possible to create your own proprietary propagation model with an external DLL.

Long before Windows was released, I used EDX software to perform terrain sensitive coverage studies with the Longley-Rice model. While EDX is still used for broadcast coverage studies, particularly ones involving a distributed transmission system that requires calculating not only coverage but timing and interference for the multiple transmitters, the company's focus has shifted to two-way wireless services and new applications such as machine to machine and smart meters.