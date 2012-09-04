DVEO to launch portable live streaming/encoding device at IBC 2012

DVEO will introduce the latest, and smallest, addition to its product family of real-time streaming appliances that deliver content to iPads, laptops, OTT televisions, and mobile devices via IP. DVEO will debut the new system at Stand 2.A54 at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam, September 7-11.

The portable Linux-based MultiStreamer DIG/IP (micro) encoder/live streamer is only 9.8in (25cm) long and 7.8in (19.8cm) wide. It accepts uncompressed SDI or HD-SDI video (or optional HDMI or analog) from cameras, editing systems, or video servers, and supports simultaneous IP input.

The “micro” creates multiple simultaneous high-, medium-, and low-bit-rate IP streams and sends them to smart phones, tablets, content delivery networks (CDNs), and remote video capture devices. The IP transport streams can be provided with most industry standard protocols, including UDP, RTP, or IGMP, and wrappers such as HLS, RTMP, RTSP, etc.

The MultiStreamer DIG/IP (micro) runs on a high end Intel I7 4 Core (Ivy Bridge) processor. It encodes up to one 1080i or 1080p HD stream plus one 720p HD stream at 6Mb/s, and 2 SD streams at 2Mb/s. Audio output is AAC, Ogg Vorbis, optional MP3, optional MPEG-1 Layer II, or optional “SurCode for Dolby Digital” AC-3.

The MultiStreamer micro is also available in numerous video formats. All systems include one GigE IP input. Customers may select one additional input format — SDI/HD-SDI, HDMI, 8VSB, DVB-T+T2, Analog, DVB-ASI, DVB-S+S2, QAM, or DVB-C. The systems include schedulable input — they can receive input at a specified date and time.

Supported resolutions include qHD, H.264up, SQVGA, QCIF, QVGA, CIF, 720p, or any custom size up to 1080p. The systems feature a Web-based GUI with SNMP support for remote access.

In addition to the micro, DVEO’s MultiStreamer streaming appliances are available in several other configurations — mini (1RU), midi, (2RU), maxi (3RU), and the Brutus 4RU and 1RU blade systems. All MultiStreamers have been tested to be compatible with major brands of IP devices including Amino, Roku, Atlanta DTH, and Apple iPad and iPhone. They are also compatible with major brands of CDNs and H.264 decoders.