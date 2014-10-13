DVB-T2/HEVC Trial Begins in Berlin

BroadbandTVNews.com reports Media Broadcast kicks off DVB-T2/HEVC trial in Berlin. John Krieger writes, “Funkturm Berlin AlexanderplatzGerman transmitter network operator Media Broadcast has launched a large-scale trial to evaluate digital terrestrial TV distribution system DVB-T2 in combination with the new compression standard HEVC/H.265 in Berlin. The major German public and commercial broadcasters, industry associations and hardware manufacturers are partners in the 18-month test run. The trial will provide the hardware industry with a test environment to develop and test reception devices, both for stationary and mobile use.”



The trial will transmit at data rates between 18 and 28 Mbps on channel 42 at 50 kW ERP from transmitter sites at Alexanderplatz and Schaferberg. Another DVB-T trial is taking place in Munich by German broadcast technology institute IRT in conjunction with ARD's Bavarian affiliate BR in Munich.



The Berlin trial is supported by ARD, ZDF, Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, ProSiebenSat.1, ARTE, Samsung, Sony, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Philips, Loewe, Humax, TechniSat, Rohde & Schwarz, Sagemcom, Funke and Broadcom as well as industry associations Deutsche TV-Plattform, VPRT, DVB and ZVEI.



