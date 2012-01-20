dbx-tv announces Total Cal audio calibration tool

At the recent CES in Las Vegas, dbx-tv announced Total Cal, an audio measurement and calibration tool that optimizes sound quality from TVs, regardless of speaker size or price point. When paired with dbx-tv’s Total Sonics audio software suite, Total Cal enables TV manufacturers to quickly and easily improves sound from each TV model, including richer bass, crisper highs, and immersive 3-D sound.

Total Cal is a PC-based acoustic measurement and configuration system that simplifies and shortens the time required to configure a TV’s audio system by automatically assessing the hardware's audio capabilities. The system then adjusts audio performance utilizing Total Sonics' wide range parameters to meet the setmaker's audio objectives. Using a proprietary, genetic, tuning algorithm, Total Cal achieves remarkable results that can be auditioned in just minutes. Manufacturers also benefit from reduced cost and time of development.



Total Sonics combines multiple intelligent and innovative digital signal processing (DSP) based audio-enhancement technologies. With over 100 individual parameter settings, its advanced algorithms address the audio quality challenges that result from increasingly thinner and sleeker flat-panel TV designs. Tuned with Total Cal, Total Sonics can help overcome the limitations resulting from cost and cosmetic constraints on speaker size and placement. Efficient enough to run in TV SoC ICs and many digital amplifier ICs, Total Sonics is an easy-to-configure software solution that requires no additional hardware.

Key features of Total Sonics include dynamic equalization that generates maximum bass, 3-D sound that broadens and deepens acoustic images from two-speaker systems, and dynamic range control that enhances TVs with limited dynamic range.

“Consumers are demanding — and deserve — high-quality sound to complement today's brilliant flat-panel pictures, and they want that sound from the audio system built into the set,” said Les Tyler, president of THAT Corporation, parent company of dbx-tv. “By optimizing audio quality and generating the maximum bass possible, Total Cal enables manufacturers to affordably and quickly calibrate any TV to deliver the best possible sonic experience from its own built-in speakers.”