Dateline
IBC 2012
Date: Sept. 7-11, 2012
Location: RAI Convention Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands
For more information visit www.ibc.org.
2012 Media Law Conference
Date: Sept. 12-14
Location: Reston, VA
This year’s conference, organized by NAB, the Media Law Resource Center and the Newspaper Association of America, will focus on a variety of topics, including libel, privacy, intellectual property, newsgathering, advertising, FCC regulations, digital technology, constitutional law and international issues.
For more information visit https://mlrc2012.com/.
NAB Small Market Group Roundtable
Date: Sept. 13
Location: Nashville, TN
An invitation-only event for broadcast owners and executives.
For more information visit http://www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=2273.
NAB Small Market Television Exchange
Date: Sept. 13-15
A conference specifically designed for small market group executives and TV broadcasters in DMAs 75+.
For more information visit http://www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=2024.
CCBE (Central Canada Broadcast Engineers) 2012 Annual Convention
Date: Sept. 20-23
Location: Horseshoe Valley Resort & Conference Center, Barrie, Ontario
For more information visit www.ccbe.ca.
SBE RF Safety Course
Date: Sept. 25
RF Solutions’ Richard Strickland will conduct an online SBE RF Safety Course. Topics will discuss proving compliance at a broadcast site, the biological effects of RF radiation and other topics.
For more information visit http://www.sbe.org/sections/SBERFSafetyCourse.php.
SBE 22 Broadcast & Technology Expo & SBE National Meeting
Date: Oct. 11, 2012
Location: Event Center at Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona, NY
For more information visit www.sbe22.org.
NAB Show 2013 Call for Speakers
Deadline: Oct. 19
The National Association of Broadcasters has put out a call for speakers for its 2013 annual convention in Las Vegas, April 6-11, 2013. Interested parties should submit technical paper or session proposals conforming to the trade association’s guidelines.
For more information visit http://www.nabshow.com/2013/education/speaking_opportunities/default.asp.
ABA (Alaska Broadcasters Association) Convention
Date: Nov. 8-9
Location: Anchorage Marriot Hotel, Anchorage, AK
For more information visit www.alaskabroadcasters.org.
NAB Futures
Date: Nov. 11-13
Location: Laguna Beach, CA
An NAB conference focused on business issues. This members-only conference focuses on future developments that may impact near-term business.
For more information visit http://www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=1895.
WABE (Western Association of Broadcast Engineers) 2012 Annual Convention
Date: Nov. 18-20
Location: Hyatt Regency Hotel, Calgary, Alberta, Canada
For more information visit www.wabe.ca.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox