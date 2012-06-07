NMBA (New Mexico Broadcasters Association) 2012 & SBE Convention

Date: June 10

Location: Marriott Hotel & Resort Uptown, Albuquerque, NM

For more information visit www.newmexicobroadcasters.org.

FCC Open Commission Meeting

Date: June 13

Location: FCC Headquarters, Washington, D.C.

For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.

FCC TV Broadcaster Relocation Fund Workshop

Date: June 25, 2 p.m. EDT

Location: FCC Headquarters, Washington, D.C.

The workshop will address the FCC’s program to reimburse the costs that some broadcasters will incur resulting from channel reassignments in connection with spectrum repacking. The event will be streamed live on the Internet.

EAS CAP equipment deadline

Broadcasters must have their CAP-capable EAS installed by June 30.

Deadline: June 30.

For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.

TAB (Texas Association of Broadcasters) 2012 Annual Convention & Trade Show

Date: Aug. 8-9, 2012

Location: Renaissance Austin Hotel, Austin, TX

For more information visit www.tab.org.

IBC 2012

Date: Sept. 7-11, 2012

Location: RAI Convention Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands

For more information visit www.ibc.org.

CCBE (Central Canada Broadcast Engineers) 2012 Annual Convention

Date: Sept. 20-23

Location: Horseshoe Valley Resort & Conference Center, Barrie, Ontario

For more information visit www.ccbe.ca.

SBE 22 Broadcast & Technology Expo & SBE National Meeting

Date: Oct. 4, 2012

Location: Event Center at Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona, NY

For more information visit www.sbe22.org