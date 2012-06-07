Dateline
NMBA (New Mexico Broadcasters Association) 2012 & SBE Convention
Date: June 10
Location: Marriott Hotel & Resort Uptown, Albuquerque, NM
For more information visit www.newmexicobroadcasters.org.
FCC Open Commission Meeting
Date: June 13
Location: FCC Headquarters, Washington, D.C.
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
FCC TV Broadcaster Relocation Fund Workshop
Date: June 25, 2 p.m. EDT
Location: FCC Headquarters, Washington, D.C.
The workshop will address the FCC’s program to reimburse the costs that some broadcasters will incur resulting from channel reassignments in connection with spectrum repacking. The event will be streamed live on the Internet.
EAS CAP equipment deadline
Broadcasters must have their CAP-capable EAS installed by June 30.
Deadline: June 30.
For more information, visit www.fcc.gov.
TAB (Texas Association of Broadcasters) 2012 Annual Convention & Trade Show
Date: Aug. 8-9, 2012
Location: Renaissance Austin Hotel, Austin, TX
For more information visit www.tab.org.
IBC 2012
Date: Sept. 7-11, 2012
Location: RAI Convention Center, Amsterdam, Netherlands
For more information visit www.ibc.org.
CCBE (Central Canada Broadcast Engineers) 2012 Annual Convention
Date: Sept. 20-23
Location: Horseshoe Valley Resort & Conference Center, Barrie, Ontario
For more information visit www.ccbe.ca.
SBE 22 Broadcast & Technology Expo & SBE National Meeting
Date: Oct. 4, 2012
Location: Event Center at Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona, NY
For more information visit www.sbe22.org
