CTV standardizes on Dejero LIVE+ Mobile App

CTV Network (a Canadian English-language television network owned by Bell Media) has chosen to standardize its mobile newsgathering operation on the Dejero LIVE+ Mobile App. Across Canada, hundreds of reporters for Bell Media will now be able to use their iPhone devices to transmit high-quality live HD video from the source of breaking news using the Dejero LIVE+ Mobile App.

The ability to capture breaking news when and where it happens is imperative for any 24-hour news operation. CTV is always watching for innovative technologies that can get news stories out of the field and on the air quickly, easily and reliably. The Dejero LIVE+ Mobile App gives CTV ENG crews a powerful and reliable new tool to supplement our traditional satellite and microwave links for delivering high-quality live video.

Available for iOS devices and newly launched for the Samsung Galaxy S III Android phone, the Dejero LIVE+ Mobile App applies Dejero's patent-pending Adaptive Bitrate Encoding to bond multiple wireless signals and secure maximum bandwidth for transmitting HD video with minimal latency. Because users can transmit directly from the phone's front or rear camera, a single crew member can create compelling news from anywhere in the world.

Bell Media's CTV first applied the Dejero bonded cellular technology for its coverage of the Torch Relay leading up to the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games, using Dejero systems to transmit the Relay live as it traveled across Canada. Based on that success, the network has deployed dozens of Dejero's rugged and portable LIVE+ 20/20 transmitters to news crews across the country, with LIVE+ broadcast servers installed in the newsrooms to receive the video transmissions and integrate them into the live news workflow. Now, Bell Media is deploying the LIVE+ Mobile App to CTV News staff in all its affiliate stations. CTV Toronto, for instance, has issued iPhone smartphones equipped with the Dejero LIVE+ Mobile App to every member of its ENG crew, key newsroom personnel, and any other staff that might be in a position to capture and submit news video from the field — more than 60 employees in one station alone.