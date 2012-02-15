CTV builds nationwide PSIP centralcasting on Triveni Digital systems

CTV, Canada's largest private broadcaster, has standardized on Triveni Digital solutions across all of its stations for metadata generation and management, as well as for multilayer monitoring and analysis of DTV streams.

The network is using the GuideBuilder metadata platform at its Calgary and Toronto facilities to provide nationwide centralcasting of PSIP data. Within its centralcasting model, CTV installed primary and secondary GuideBuilder systems in redundant configurations to add further resiliency to its broadcast operations. CTVt has also deployed StreamScope RM-40 remote DTV transport stream monitors for CTV stations across Canada.