Companion screens, analytics, ‘Generation C’ offer focus for IBC Leaders’ Summit

The rise of companion screens, the growing power of data analytics, and the behavior of members of the so-called “Generation C” will be among the topics explored at the IBC Leaders’ Summit, Sept. 12 in Amsterdam.

Content for the invitation-only event will draw on exclusive empirical research specially commissioned for the conference by research firm Deloitte. The event is designed for the most influential and visionary people in the electronic media and entertainment industry, according to summit organizers.

During the summit, key industry figures are expected to offer their own perspectives and share their experiences as well as debate industry issues. Confirmed speakers include:

Dan Ligtvoet, executive VP, managing director, Viacom International Media Networks, Northern Europe

Daniel Danker, CPO, Officer, Shazam

Michael Comish, CEO, Tesco Digital Entertainment

Marty Pompadur, global vice chairman, Media and Entertainment, Macquarie Capital Partners

Gerry O'Sullivan, SVP Global TV and Entertainment, Deutsche Telekom

Brian Sullivan, CEO, Sky Deutschland

Mascha Driessen, YouToo Global & Partner/Director, AdBirds Europe

Paul Lee, head of Global TMT research, co-author of TMT Predictions, Deloitte

Gina Nieri, director of Institutional & Legal Affairs and Strategic Analysis, Mediaset

Victor N. Pinchuk, deputy director general, Operations and Development, Russian TV and Radio

Sir Hossein Yassaie PhD, CEOr, Imagination Technologies Group

Rob Webster, Commercial Group director, BSkyB

The event will be attended by representatives from companies including BBC, Discovery Networks, HBS, ITV, Paramount Pictures and Red Bull Media House.