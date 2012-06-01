Chipset Provides 2+ Gbps Data Rate at 60 GHz

Scientists at the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and A*STAR's Institute for Infocom Research (IIR) have developed a chipset that works at 60 GHz and allows data transfer at rates as high as 2.5 Gbps. The chipset consists of an antenna, a full RF transceiver, and a baseband processor. The baseband processor includes non-linear analog signal processing and a unique digital parallel processing and decoder architecture that reduces power consumption.

The VIRTUS Chipset Fact Sheet released last week provides the technical specifications. System power consumption is less than 500 mW and the output power is greater than 4 dBm. Potential applications include instant wireless sync, wireless display at HD resolution, cordless computing (combining wireless sync and wireless display) and, of course, high-speed Internet access.

Unfortunately, the NTU news release did not provide any information on when the chipset would be available as a commercial product.