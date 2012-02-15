Bulgarian channel, bTV, reinforces playout infrastructure with SeaChange

The Bulgarian national television channel, bTV has deployed a complete SeaChange International play-to-air system. The HD-ready system comprises the Universal MediaLibrary (UML) Grid storage system and the MediaClient codecs. bTV will transition its existing Broadcast MediaLibrary (BML) to serve as its disaster recovery system, further strengthening the infrastructure into a robust broadcast play-to-air system.

The UML Grid at bTV features 144TB in a 5RU storage matrix. This capacity allows bTV the option to scale up and scale out. With simultaneous NAS and SAN connections, accessing iSCSI, CIFS, NFS, and FTP files can be done without reconfigurations or gateways.

Data management between the UML master storage and the BML backup storage will be handled by the SeaChange MediaGateway Pro Mirroring system.