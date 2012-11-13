Broadpeak and SoftAtHome partner to improve OTT experience

CDN technology provider Broadpeak and SoftAtHome, a provider of home operating platforms enabling operators to deliver convergent services for the digital home, recently announced their collaboration to improve the OTT video experience on operators’ networks. Under that agreement, the SoftAtHome Operating Platform will be pre-integrated with Broadpeak nanoCDN technology to deliver OTT and cloud services using multicast technology to eliminate linear network costs.

At IBC, Broadpeak launched nanoCDN technology, leveraging home network equipment to dramatically reduce infrastructure costs for operators and enable them to deliver high-quality video services to end users more efficiently.

SoftAtHome also announced its latest software release SOP5 during IBC. SOP5 takes SoftAtHome’s segmented software solutions further in enabling the managed IPTV and OTT adaptive streaming technologies gBox (gateway box) and ipBox (IP set-top box) to be used together.

By combining Broadpeak’s nanoCDN with SoftAtHome’s platform on customer premise equipment, network operators can cost-effectively deliver high-quality live OTT video services to millions of simultaneous viewers, consuming only a few megabits per second on the operator’s network.

Service providers are able to extend their CDN to the last mile. Moreover, service providers can reuse this infrastructure to resell QoS-based services to OTT players, using the same mechanisms and generating additional revenues.